Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baozun (BZUN)

4/25/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/18/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/14/2022 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.90 to $12.00.

4/12/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Baozun is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

