Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kion Group (FRA: KGX) recently:

4/26/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €91.00 ($97.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €92.00 ($98.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €89.00 ($95.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €102.00 ($109.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €108.00 ($116.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €93.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €64.00 ($68.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €93.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/25/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/25/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €102.00 ($109.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €108.00 ($116.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/10/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €92.00 ($98.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €92.00 ($98.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €117.00 ($125.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €99.00 ($106.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €108.00 ($116.13) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €99.00 ($106.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of KGX stock opened at €54.18 ($58.26) on Wednesday. Kion Group Ag has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($87.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.97.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.