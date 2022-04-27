Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbus (EPA: AIR) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($149.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2022 – Airbus was given a new €165.00 ($177.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($149.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($150.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €102.04 ($109.72) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.10.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

