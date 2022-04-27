Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) recently:

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.18 ($1.27) on Wednesday, hitting €94.56 ($101.68). 3,008,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP SE has a one year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a one year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

