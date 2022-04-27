Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Opthea (OPT)

Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2022 – Opthea is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – Opthea was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
- 4/13/2022 – Opthea had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $13.00.
- 4/7/2022 – Opthea was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
- 3/19/2022 – Opthea was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Shares of OPT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. Opthea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
