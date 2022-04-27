Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 3,554.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

OTCMKTS WEICY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 19,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,592. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.