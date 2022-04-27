Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of WEJO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 1,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

