Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.