WELL Health Technologies Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

WELL Health Technologies ( TSE:WEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$115.68 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.