WELL Health Technologies Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.
