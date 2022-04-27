WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.28 Million

Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce $138.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $141.40 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $556.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.64 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.