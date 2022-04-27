WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 201,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

