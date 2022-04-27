Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

