Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

