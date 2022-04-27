Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

