Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 481,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000.

WBND traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 460,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,074. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

