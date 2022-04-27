Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,132. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.