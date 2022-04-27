Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

