Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.37 billion.

WAB stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

