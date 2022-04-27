Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

