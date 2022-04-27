Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
