Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
WY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.