WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 880.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WHGLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,053. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

