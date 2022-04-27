Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WHLRP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.37.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.