Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WHLRP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.37.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

