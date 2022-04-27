White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 322.41% from the company’s previous close.

White Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,102. The company has a market cap of C$86.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.34. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

