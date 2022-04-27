White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 322.41% from the company’s previous close.
White Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,102. The company has a market cap of C$86.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.34. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65.
About White Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.