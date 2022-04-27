WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

