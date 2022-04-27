Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
