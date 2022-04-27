Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.