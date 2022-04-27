William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.98.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LII. Cowen dropped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.80. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $223.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.