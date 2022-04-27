William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3,846.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

