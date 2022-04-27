William Blair Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

