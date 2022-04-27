Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of WTW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.91. 3,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

