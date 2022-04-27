Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WING stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

