Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in April

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Winland stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Winland has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.80.
About Winland
