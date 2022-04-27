Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in April

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Winland stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Winland has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland (Get Rating)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.