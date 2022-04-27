Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Winpak alerts:

Shares of WPK stock traded up C$0.61 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$43.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.41.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Winpak (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.