Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WPK traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.16. 23,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,747. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

