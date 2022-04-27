WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 1,446.5% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

FSOYF remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Wednesday. WithSecure Oyj has a twelve month low of 3.68 and a twelve month high of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.12.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.