WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

