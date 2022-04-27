WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WM Technology (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.