WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of WNS by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of WNS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.