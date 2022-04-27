Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY remained flat at $$103.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.