WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

WSFS stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

