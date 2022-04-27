WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WXXWY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 81,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,897. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

