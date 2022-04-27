WVS Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ WVFC remained flat at $$15.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.54.

WVS Financial ( NASDAQ:WVFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.24%.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

