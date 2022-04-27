Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.39-3.51 EPS.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.19. 3,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,334. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.