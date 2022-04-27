Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS.

NYSE WH traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 609,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

