Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
