Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

