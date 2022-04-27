Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74. Xometry has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,160 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.