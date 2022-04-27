XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. 40,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

