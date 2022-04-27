Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY22 guidance at $2.35-$2.70 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

