Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.54) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 403.40 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.55. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 240.50 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.20). The company has a market cap of £740.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

