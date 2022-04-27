Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

