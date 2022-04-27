Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.