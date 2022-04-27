Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.01 million. Ambarella reported sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $80.54 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

