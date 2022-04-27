Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.